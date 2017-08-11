DGAP-DD: GFT Technologies SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


11.08.2017 / 14:40



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Marika
Last name(s): Lulay

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Managing Director (CEO) and Member of the Administrative Board



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GFT Technologies SE


b) LEI

5299002FNBSGW23ULF72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005800601


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
16.5140 EUR 82570.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
16.5140 EUR 82570.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE

Schelmenwasenstraße 34

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.gft.com





 
