Bonn, August 11, 2017 - Today, the creditors" assemblies of SolarWorld AG, SolarWorld Industries Sachsen GmbH, SolarWorld Innovations GmbH and SolarWorld Industries Thüringen GmbH approved the closing of a purchase and transfer agreement comprising substantial assets of the aforementioned companies. Moreover, today as well, the Bundeskartellamt (German Federal Cartel Office) granted its approval for this transaction. The company expects the closing of the transaction to be finalized during the course of the next week.



SolarWorld AG i.I.

Tel.-Nr.: 0228/55920-470;

E-Mail: placement@solarworld.com









Language: English
Company: SolarWorld AG

Martin-Luther-King-Straße 24

53175 Bonn

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)228 - 559 20 470
Fax: +49 (0)228 - 559 20 9470
E-mail: placement@solarworld.com
Internet: www.solarworld.de
ISIN: DE000A1YCMM2, DE000A1YDDX6, DE000A1YCN14
WKN: A1YCMM, A1YDDX, A1YCN1
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
