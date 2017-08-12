DGAP-Ad-hoc: SolarWorld AG / Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous





SolarWorld AG: Creditors" assembly approves purchase contract with SolarWorld Industries GmbH





11-Aug-2017





Bonn, August 11, 2017 - Today, the creditors" assemblies of SolarWorld AG, SolarWorld Industries Sachsen GmbH, SolarWorld Innovations GmbH and SolarWorld Industries Thüringen GmbH approved the closing of a purchase and transfer agreement comprising substantial assets of the aforementioned companies. Moreover, today as well, the Bundeskartellamt (German Federal Cartel Office) granted its approval for this transaction. The company expects the closing of the transaction to be finalized during the course of the next week.



Contact:



SolarWorld AG i.I.



Investor Relations



Tel.-Nr.: 0228/55920-470;



E-Mail: placement@solarworld.com





