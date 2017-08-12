DGAP-Adhoc: SolarWorld AG: Creditors" assembly approves purchase contract with SolarWorld Industries GmbH
2017. augusztus 11., péntek, 16:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SolarWorld AG / Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous
Bonn, August 11, 2017 - Today, the creditors" assemblies of SolarWorld AG, SolarWorld Industries Sachsen GmbH, SolarWorld Innovations GmbH and SolarWorld Industries Thüringen GmbH approved the closing of a purchase and transfer agreement comprising substantial assets of the aforementioned companies. Moreover, today as well, the Bundeskartellamt (German Federal Cartel Office) granted its approval for this transaction. The company expects the closing of the transaction to be finalized during the course of the next week.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SolarWorld AG
|Martin-Luther-King-Straße 24
|53175 Bonn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)228 - 559 20 470
|Fax:
|+49 (0)228 - 559 20 9470
|E-mail:
|placement@solarworld.com
|Internet:
|www.solarworld.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1YCMM2, DE000A1YDDX6, DE000A1YCN14
|WKN:
|A1YCMM, A1YDDX, A1YCN1
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
601013 11-Aug-2017 CET/CEST
