Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


11.08.2017 / 17:13



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Kaliebe

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG


b) LEI

529900ZM98OISTG16932 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007314007


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
3.03312 EUR 90650.83 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
3.03312 EUR 90650.83 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra Frankfurt
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60

69115 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg.com





 
37199  11.08.2017 


