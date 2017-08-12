







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





11.08.2017 / 17:13







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Dirk

Last name(s):

Kaliebe



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG





b) LEI

529900ZM98OISTG16932



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007314007





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3.03312 EUR





90650.83 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

3.03312 EUR





90650.83 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-11; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra Frankfurt

MIC:

XETR



