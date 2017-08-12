DGAP-AFR: MAX Automation AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

MAX Automation AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


MAX Automation AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 15, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 15, 2017
German: http://www.maxautomation.de/investor-relations/berichte/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.maxautomation.de/investor-relations-2/reports/729-2/?lang=en













Language: English
Company: MAX Automation AG

Breite Straße 29-31

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.de





 
