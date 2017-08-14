DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Group continues its growth trajectory again in the first half of 2017
P R E S S R E L E A S E No. 15/2017
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Half-yearly Financial Report
- Consolidated revenues rise by 4.0% to EUR 85.3 million
- Consolidated operating profit increases by 3.1% to EUR 4.1 million
- Spirits business performs well in a difficult market environment
- Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems see further increases in revenues but also face challenges
- Annual forecast for the 2017 financial year generally reaffirmed
Haselünne, August 14, 2017 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is traded on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today published its group half-yearly financial report. In the first half of the 2017 financial year, the group saw consolidated revenues grow to EUR 85.3 million (H1 2016; EUR 82.0 million). Consolidated operating profit before interest and tax (consolidated EBIT) rose over the reporting period to EUR 4.1 million (H1 2016: EUR 4.0 million), the consolidated operating profit before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (consolidated EBITDA) rose to EUR 7.6 million (H1 2016: EUR 7.2 million).
"The Berentzen Group has chosen the right fundamental strategic orientation and we are returning sound results for the first half of the year," explained Oliver Schwegmann, a member of the Berentzen Group"s Executive Board. He continued that the group had focused on continuity over the first half of 2017 and had achieved moderate but satisfactory growth. "There are, nevertheless, challenges to be faced in some areas and there is scope for further optimisation in order to safeguard long-term commercial success," continued Schwegmann.
Dynamics of the individual segments
In the business with non-alcoholic beverages, the Berentzen Group enjoyed significant rises in revenue (up 13.2%) and sales volume (up 9.1%) in the first half of the 2017 financial year. "Our Mio Mio brand in particular continues to develop excellently," Schwegmann was pleased to say, as this area had achieved sales growth in excess of 67% on the equivalent period last year. The contribution of the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment to the earnings of the consolidated group was nevertheless smaller than anticipated. This was due to higher expenses in production and logistics as well as additional amortisation and depreciation as a consequence of a higher need for capital expenditure, that negatively impacted earnings.
The Fresh Juice Systems segment achieved revenue growth of 2.8% in the first six months of the 2017 financial year. Bottlenecks in the supply of oranges caused by poor harvests due to bad weather and a difference of opinions on the further strategic development of the business relationship with the US distribution partner, as a consequence of which the anticipated level of machine sales was not reached, were the main reasons why the group was not able to match the high growth rates seen in previous years. As a consequence of these developments, a downward correction was made to this segment"s earnings outlook for the 2017 financial year. "Furthermore, we will have to massively accelerate the innovation cycles in the development of new equipment, implement a large number of logistics measures for improved supplies of quality oranges and further intensify and expand sales and marketing activities," Schwegmann added.
Outlook for the remainder of the financial year
