DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Statement regarding Recent Share Price Volatility
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Statement/Miscellaneous
Fyber N.V.
With regard to the recent volatility in Fyber"s share price, and the publications in the media with regard to the relationship of the Company and Mr. Lars Windhorst, the Company would like to state that to the best of its knowledge, and based on the most recent Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 25th, 2017, Mr. Lars Windhorst or any company on his behalf, are no longer the major shareholders in the Company and no longer hold control in the Company. The Company anticipates no negative trends in its business or its future results.
