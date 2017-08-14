DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Statement/Miscellaneous





Fyber N.V.



("Fyber" or the "Company")

Fyber"s Statement regarding Recent Share Price Volatility

With regard to the recent volatility in Fyber"s share price, and the publications in the media with regard to the relationship of the Company and Mr. Lars Windhorst, the Company would like to state that to the best of its knowledge, and based on the most recent Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 25th, 2017, Mr. Lars Windhorst or any company on his behalf, are no longer the major shareholders in the Company and no longer hold control in the Company. The Company anticipates no negative trends in its business or its future results.

About Fyber N.V.



Fyber N.V. is a leading advertising technology company. It empowers app developers and digital publishers to generate business-critical revenue streams with targeted advertising, enabling them to optimize the yield they generate from advertising. The Company"s technology infrastructure is channel-neutral and provides an open-access platform for advertisers and publishers. Its platforms enable cross-device advertising with a global reach of more than one billion monthly unique users and a strong focus on video. Fyber N.V. is headquartered in Berlin, Germany and has offices in Tel Aviv, San Francisco, New York, London, and Beijing. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "FBE."



In 2016 the fast-growing group companies won a number of awards including: Deloitte Technology Fast 500(TM) 2016 EMEA company; was placed in Gruenderszene"s Top 50 growth ranking 2016, and won the Golden Bridge Gold Award 2016.

