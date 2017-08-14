DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
2017. augusztus 14., hétfő, 08:00
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Corporate News
EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
Munich - August 14, 2017
EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) has continued growing in the first half of 2017. The Group generated revenues of EUR 15.01 million in the first six months of the fiscal year, representing a 45% increase over the same period last year. EBIT before acquisition costs, purchase price allocation and scheduled amortization of the acquired customer bases (non-IFRS) declined slightly by 3% to EUR 912 thousand. Adjusted Group net profit amounted to EUR -37 thousand. Adjusted earnings per share are EUR -0.03.
EQS Group AG also increased organic sales revenues by 17%. The decisive factors for this increase were the implementation of the European Market Abuse Regulation, the associated expansion of ad-hoc obligations to a considerably larger group of issuers, and more comprehensive insider rules. EQS also won numerous new customers for its INSIDER MANAGER cloud software.
Foreign business continued to grow in the first half of 2017. Sales revenues rose by 7% to EUR 3.16 million. The share of foreign sales in consolidated sales declined from 28% to 21% as a direct result of the initial consolidation of ARIVA.DE AG.
Unchanged outlook
Management will present the results at 11:00 am (CET) in today"s telephone conference, broadcasted live online at www.eqs.com.
* Non-IFRS key figures before amortization of acquired customer bases, purchase price allocation, and acquisition expenses
** Prior-year figures adjusted. We refer to item 2. "Significant accounting and valuation methods" (2.4 Changes in the previous year"s figures) in the notes to the consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2016
More information:
The figures for 6M 2017 are unaudited.
Receive news from EQS Group AG free of charge on your mobile device: via DGAP News App directly to your AppleWatch or iPhone (http://newsapp.dgap.de/).
About EQS Group
EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Digital Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS"s products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international disclosure and compliance requirements to the global investment community.
The EQS COCKPIT, a cloud-based IR workflow platform, digitally maps the work processes of IR Officers, communicates with the company"s website, and distributes company releases via one of the most important financial newswires. With additional products such as websites, IR tools, digital reports, and webcasting solutions, EQS Group is a digital single source provider.
EQS Group was founded in Munich, Germany in 2000 and has developed from a start-up to an international group with offices in the world"s key financial markets. The group employs more than 350 professionals globally
Contact:
André Marques
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 89-21029833
Mobile: +49 175-5250009
Email.:andre.marques@eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EQS Group AG
|Karlstr. 47
|80333 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0)89 210298-0
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 210298-49
|E-mail:
|info@eqs.com
|Internet:
|www.eqs.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005494165
|WKN:
|549416
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
601007 14.08.2017
