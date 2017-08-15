DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG


b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705


b) Nature of the transaction

Granted free gift of 98% share in four companies each holding 22,000 shares.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-14; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.snp-ag.com





 
