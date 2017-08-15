DGAP-AFR: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.08.2017 / 09:41


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 30, 2017
German: http://www.nordlb.de/berichte

English: http://www.nordlb.com/reports













Language: English
Company: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Friedrichswall 10

30159 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.nordlb.de





 
