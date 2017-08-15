DGAP-DD: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Niels H.
Last name(s): Hansen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Managing Director H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900NCRGGS5E0MGL93 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4T77


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
12.37 EUR 3092.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
12.37 EUR 3092.50 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-14; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR













