DGAP-News: MAX Automation AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





MAX Automation AG resolves to increase cash capital to finance further Group growth





15.08.2017 / 13:08







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

MAX Automation AG resolves to increase cash capital to finance further Group growth

- Increase of the share capital by up to 10%

- Cash inflow expected to be EUR 18.7 million

Düsseldorf, August 15, 2017 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of MAX Automation AG today decided to increase its cash capital. It is primarily intended to finance the further growth of the Group as part of the medium-term growth strategy 2021. The Management Board is making use of the existing authorization to increase the share capital of the company from currently EUR 26,794,415 by up to a total of EUR 2,665,000 or a maximum of 10% against cash contributions (Authorized Capital II). The shareholders" subscription right is excluded pursuant to section 186 (3.4) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

Approximately 70% of the new shares that are being issued are to be placed with a holding company of a long-term anchor shareholder, Günther SE, Hamburg. A corresponding investor agreement was signed today. The remaining shares will initially be offered to other institutional investors and subsequently also to the holding of Günther SE. The issue price for each new share is EUR 7.00, which corresponds to a discount of 3.8% compared to the Xetra opening price of the MAX Automation share on August 15, 2017. If the Authorized Capital II were to be fully utilized, the company"s new share capital would amount to EUR 29,459,415 and the total cash inflow would be around EUR 18.7 million. This would increase the equity of MAX Automation from EUR 115.8 million (as of the end of June 2017) to EUR 134.5 million.

MAX Automation"s "Strategy 2021" provides for both organic growth and growth through acquisitions. In order to further finance the strategy, the company"s existing syndicated loan was expanded by EUR 40 million to a total volume of EUR 190 million in late July 2017 and extended until 2024.

Fabian Spilker, CFO of MAX Automation AG: "The cash capital increase is another important building block for the financing of our medium-term growth strategy. After expanding our scope on the outside capital side with the increase and extension of the syndicated loan, we are now strengthening our equity capital. This means we are financially well equipped to take advantage of opportunities in our markets."