MAX Automation AG, Düsseldorf

Publication of insider information pursuant to Section 17 MAR



Düsseldorf, August 15, 2017 - The Management Board of MAX Automation AG today decided to increase its cash capital with the approval of the Supervisory Board, which was also given today. The Management Board is thus making use of the existing authorization to increase the share capital of the company from currently EUR 26,794,415 by up to a total of EUR 2,665,000 or up to 10% against cash contributions (Authorized Capital II) excluding shareholders" subscription rights.

Approximately 70% of the new shares that are being issued are to be placed with a holding company of a long-term anchor shareholder, Günther SE, Hamburg. A corresponding investor agreement was signed today. The remaining shares will initially be offered to other institutional investors and subsequently also to the holding of Günther SE. The issue price for each new share is EUR 7.00, which corresponds to a discount of 3.8% compared to the Xetra opening price of the MAX Automation share on August 15, 2017. If the Authorized Capital II were to be fully utilized, the company"s new share capital would amount to EUR 29,459,415 and the total cash inflow would be around EUR 18.7 million. This would increase the equity of MAX Automation from EUR 115.8 million (as of the end of June 2017) to EUR 134.5 million.

The capital measure will be used primarily to finance the planned Group growth as part of the medium-term strategy for 2021, which provides for both organic growth and acquisitions.

