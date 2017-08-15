DGAP-AFR: zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


zooplus AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 22, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 22, 2017
German: http://investors.zooplus.com/de/finanzberichte.html
English: http://investors.zooplus.com/en/financial_reports.html













Language: English
Company: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
