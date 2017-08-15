DGAP-AFR: Landesbank Berlin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. augusztus 15., kedd, 16:50





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Landesbank Berlin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Landesbank Berlin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


15.08.2017 / 16:50


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Landesbank Berlin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 22, 2017
German: http://www.lbb.de/landesbank/de/10_Veroeffentlichungen/10_finanzberichte/015_LBB/Zwischenberichte/index.html













15.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Landesbank Berlin AG

Alexanderplatz 2

10178 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.lbb.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




601573  15.08.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=601573&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum