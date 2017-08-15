







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





15.08.2017 / 17:09







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Dirk

Last name(s):

Rothweiler



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

First Sensor AG





b) LEI

52990036Z3X91Z60TZ27



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007201907





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer due to share purchase agreement (assignment)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

13.575 EUR





16344.30 EUR



13.55 EUR





12587.95 EUR



13.55 EUR





4742.50 EUR



13.52 EUR





1027.52 EUR



13.52 EUR





7233.20 EUR



13.52 EUR





446.16 EUR



13.43 EUR





5573.45 EUR



13.00 EUR





1924.00 EUR



13.05 EUR





18061.20 EUR



13.10 EUR





14410.00 EUR



13.10 EUR





2620.00 EUR



13.09 EUR





10890.88 EUR



13.09 EUR





14922.60 EUR



13.09 EUR





5366.90 EUR



13.09 EUR





14922.60 EUR



13.09 EUR





10720.71 EUR



13.085 EUR





1884.24 EUR



12.85 EUR





16756.40 EUR



12.825 EUR





692.55 EUR



12.95 EUR





14892.50 EUR



12.95 EUR





21289.80 EUR



12.95 EUR





29150.45 EUR



12.90 EUR





2580.00 EUR



12.94 EUR





14234.00 EUR



12.80 EUR





12595.20 EUR



12.84 EUR





256.80 EUR



12.81 EUR





6456.24 EUR



12.815 EUR





1845.36 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

13.0814045 EUR





264427.51 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-10; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra, MIC XETR

MIC:

XETR



