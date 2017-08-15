DGAP-DD: First Sensor AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Rothweiler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

First Sensor AG


b) LEI

52990036Z3X91Z60TZ27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007201907


b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer due to share purchase agreement (assignment)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)














































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
13.575 EUR 16344.30 EUR
13.55 EUR 12587.95 EUR
13.55 EUR 4742.50 EUR
13.52 EUR 1027.52 EUR
13.52 EUR 7233.20 EUR
13.52 EUR 446.16 EUR
13.43 EUR 5573.45 EUR
13.00 EUR 1924.00 EUR
13.05 EUR 18061.20 EUR
13.10 EUR 14410.00 EUR
13.10 EUR 2620.00 EUR
13.09 EUR 10890.88 EUR
13.09 EUR 14922.60 EUR
13.09 EUR 5366.90 EUR
13.09 EUR 14922.60 EUR
13.09 EUR 10720.71 EUR
13.085 EUR 1884.24 EUR
12.85 EUR 16756.40 EUR
12.825 EUR 692.55 EUR
12.95 EUR 14892.50 EUR
12.95 EUR 21289.80 EUR
12.95 EUR 29150.45 EUR
12.90 EUR 2580.00 EUR
12.94 EUR 14234.00 EUR
12.80 EUR 12595.20 EUR
12.84 EUR 256.80 EUR
12.81 EUR 6456.24 EUR
12.815 EUR 1845.36 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.0814045 EUR 264427.51 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-10; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra, MIC XETR
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG

Peter-Behrens-Straße 15

12459 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com





 
