DGAP-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP announces acquisition of IT specialist ikb Data GmbH and raises earnings guidance

2017. augusztus 15., kedd, 19:15





DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Change in Forecast


DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP announces acquisition of IT specialist ikb Data GmbH and raises earnings guidance


15-Aug-2017 / 19:15 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DATAGROUP announces acquisition of IT specialist ikb Data GmbH and raises earnings guidance


Pliezhausen, August 15, 2017. IT service provider DATAGROUP (WKN A0JC8S) continues to massively expand its core business with high-quality Cloud services and IT operation services, in particular in the financial sector. DATAGROUP acquires Düsseldorf-based ikb Data GmbH, a specialist for IT outsourcing and data security. In the future, ikb Data is to bundle and advance DATAGROUP"s activities in the banking and financial industry as an internal centre of excellence. ikb Data has 73 employees and generated revenues of over EUR 27m in the last fiscal year 2016/2017 (01.04.2016 - 31.03.2017) at an EBITDA margin that was well in the double-digit range. Due to ikb Data"s highly interesting industry know-how in the demanding financial sector, DATAGROUP expects additional growth potential. ikb Data"s special expertise is documented by many relevant certificates, e.g. ISO 20000 and ISO 27001 as well as ISAE 3402.


With the sale of ikb Data, IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG continues its strategy to focus on the core business of supporting larger Mittelstand companies with loans, risk management, capital market and advisory services.


Due to the successful acquisition and DATAGROUP SE"s very good development of the operating business, the management board also increased its earnings outlook for the current fiscal year 2016/2017 ending September 30. EBITDA is now expected to exceed the present guidance (so far EUR 22 - 23m).



Contact:

DATAGROUP SE

Dr. Michael Klein

Investor Relations

Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7

D-72124 Pliezhausen

T +49-7127-970-059

F +49-7127-970-033

Michael.Klein@datagroup.de







15-Aug-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de























Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE

Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7

72124 Pliezhausen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



601593  15-Aug-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=601593&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum