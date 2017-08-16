

DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP announces acquisition of IT specialist ikb Data GmbH and raises earnings guidance





Pliezhausen, August 15, 2017. IT service provider DATAGROUP (WKN A0JC8S) continues to massively expand its core business with high-quality Cloud services and IT operation services, in particular in the financial sector. DATAGROUP acquires Düsseldorf-based ikb Data GmbH, a specialist for IT outsourcing and data security. In the future, ikb Data is to bundle and advance DATAGROUP"s activities in the banking and financial industry as an internal centre of excellence. ikb Data has 73 employees and generated revenues of over EUR 27m in the last fiscal year 2016/2017 (01.04.2016 - 31.03.2017) at an EBITDA margin that was well in the double-digit range. Due to ikb Data"s highly interesting industry know-how in the demanding financial sector, DATAGROUP expects additional growth potential. ikb Data"s special expertise is documented by many relevant certificates, e.g. ISO 20000 and ISO 27001 as well as ISAE 3402.





With the sale of ikb Data, IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG continues its strategy to focus on the core business of supporting larger Mittelstand companies with loans, risk management, capital market and advisory services.





Due to the successful acquisition and DATAGROUP SE"s very good development of the operating business, the management board also increased its earnings outlook for the current fiscal year 2016/2017 ending September 30. EBITDA is now expected to exceed the present guidance (so far EUR 22 - 23m).



Contact:



DATAGROUP SE



Dr. Michael Klein



Investor Relations



Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7



D-72124 Pliezhausen



T +49-7127-970-059



F +49-7127-970-033



