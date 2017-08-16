

Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Motion to supplement the agenda for the annual general meeting of Marenave Schiffahrts AG convened for 15 September 2017





Marenave or Gesellschaft) has received a motion according to sec. 122(2) German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) by its shareholder Ernst Russ AG to supplement the agenda for the Company"s annual general meeting convened for 15 September 2017, which was published in the German Federal Gazette on 7 August 2017. Ernst Russ specifically requests that agenda shall be supplemented by the following agenda items and proposals for adoption:



Dismissal of Mr. Klaus Meyer as member of the Company"s Supervisory Board with effect as of the termination of the annual general meeting convened for 15 September 2017;



Election of Mr. Jens Mahnke, Hamburg, member and spokesman of the management board of Ernst Russ AG, as member of the Company"s Supervisory Board;



Enlargement of the Company"s Supervisory Board to four members and relevant amendment of the Company"s acticles of association and election of Dr. Hans Michael Schmidt-Dencker, Stuttgart, attorney-at-law and management consultant, as member of the Company"s Supervisory Board;



Extension of the catalogue of measures and transactions that require the consent of the Company"s Supervisory Board according to sec. 7(2) of the Company"s articles of association and relevant amendment of the Company"s acticles of association;



Cancellation of the authorisation resolved on by the Company"s annual general meeting on 11 June 2015 to issue bonds with warrants and/or convertible bonds and to exclude subscription rights and of the conditional capital.



Moreover, Ernst Russ AG has informed the Company that it will vote against the ordinary capital reduction proposed under item 5 of the agenda for the Company"s annual general meeting.



The Company will consider the proposal and will supplement the agenda if the statutory requirements are met.







