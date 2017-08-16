DGAP-Adhoc: Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Motion to supplement the agenda for the annual general meeting of Marenave Schiffahrts AG convened for 15 September 2017
2017. augusztus 15., kedd, 20:40
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Marenave Schiffahrts AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Today Marenave Schiffahrts AG (Marenave or Gesellschaft) has received a motion according to sec. 122(2) German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) by its shareholder Ernst Russ AG to supplement the agenda for the Company"s annual general meeting convened for 15 September 2017, which was published in the German Federal Gazette on 7 August 2017. Ernst Russ specifically requests that agenda shall be supplemented by the following agenda items and proposals for adoption:
Moreover, Ernst Russ AG has informed the Company that it will vote against the ordinary capital reduction proposed under item 5 of the agenda for the Company"s annual general meeting.
The Company will consider the proposal and will supplement the agenda if the statutory requirements are met.
The Management Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marenave Schiffahrts AG
|Valentinskamp 24
|20354 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040 / 28 41 93 0
|Fax:
|040 / 28 41 93 297
|E-mail:
|info@marenave.com
|Internet:
|www.marenave.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0H1GY2
|WKN:
|A0H1GY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich; Open Market in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
601623 15-Aug-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]