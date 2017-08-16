DGAP-HV: PRECISIS Aktiengesellschaft: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 18.09.2017 in München mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG

2017. augusztus 16., szerda, 15:05





DGAP-News: PRECISIS Aktiengesellschaft / Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung


PRECISIS Aktiengesellschaft: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 18.09.2017 in München mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG


16.08.2017 / 15:05


Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP
- ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.









PRECISIS AG
Heidelberg
AG Mannheim, HRB 338089



Einladung zur Hauptversammlung

Sehr geehrte Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre,


wir laden Sie ein zur




ordentlichen Hauptversammlung unserer Gesellschaft

am 18.09.2017 um 12:00 Uhr. Die Versammlung findet nach Festlegung durch den Vorstand statt in den Amtsräumen des Notars Dr.
Bernhard Schaub, Marienplatz 4, 80331 München.




Tagesordnung
















1.


Beschlussfassung über die Vergrößerung des Aufsichtsrats auf 5 Mitglieder und die damit verbundene Satzungsänderung


Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, dass die Hauptversammlung den Beschluss fasst, die Anzahl der Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrates
auf fünf Mitglieder zu erhöhen.


Die Satzung der Gesellschaft wird in Teil D. Aufsichtsrat Ziffer I. Zusammensetzung, Amtsdauer, Amtsniederlegung Ziff. 1)
geändert bzw. neu gefasst wie folgt:






I.

Zusammensetzung, Amtsdauer, Amtsniederlegung


1) Der Aufsichtsrat besteht aus fünf Mitgliedern.

2.


Beschlussfassung über die Wahl von zwei neuen Mitgliedern des Aufsichtsrats


Der Aufsichtsrat schlägt vor, zu weiteren Mitgliedern des Aufsichtsrats zu bestellen:








1.

Herr Johannes Stegmaier, geb. 10.10.1959, wohnhaft Banneggstr. 82, 88214 Ravensburg
2.

Herr Dominik Holzer, geb. 09.03.1982, wohnhaft Pfarrer-Lauer-Str. 37, 66386 St. Ingbert

3.


Jahresabschluss 2016


Vorlage des festgestellten Jahresabschlusses der Precisis AG zum 31.12.2016 und des Berichts des Aufsichtsrats über das Geschäftsjahr
2016.
4.


Beschlussfassung über die Verwendung des Bilanzgewinns/-verlusts 2016


Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, den Bilanzverlust in Höhe von 633.212,65 EUR auf neue Rechnung vorzutragen.
5.


Entlastung des Mitglieds des Vorstands


Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, dem Mitglied des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr 2016 Entlastung zu erteilen.
6.


Beschlussfassung über die Entlastung der Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats


Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, den Mitgliedern des Aufsichtsrats für das Geschäftsjahr 2016 Entlastung zu erteilen.
7.


Beschlussfassung über die Festsetzung der Vergütung der Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats


Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, die Vergütung der Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats auf je 5.000,00 EUR pro Jahr zzgl. anfallender
Reisekosten und Spesen festzusetzen. Die neue Vergütung soll rückwirkend ab dem 01.01.2017 gültig sein. Die Vergütung für
unterjährig bestellte Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats wird zeitanteilig berechnet.


Vollmachten, Teilnahmebedingungen


Alle Aktionäre haben die Möglichkeit, die Ausübung des Stimmrechts einem Bevollmächtigten zu übertragen.


Wenn Sie Fragen, Anträge oder Wahlvorschläge zur Hauptversammlung haben, bitten wir Sie, diese an die PRECISIS AG, Hauptstr.
73, 69117 Heidelberg oder per E-Mail an a.liedler@precisis.de zu richten.


Zugänglich zu machende Anträge und Wahlvorschläge von Aktionären, die bis zum 10.09.2017 unter dieser Adresse eingegangen
sind, werden wir unverzüglich im Internet unter



www.precisis.de

veröffentlichen. Anderweitig adressierte Anträge können wir nicht berücksichtigen.


Mit freundlichen Grüßen


 



PRECISIS AG


Dr. med. Angela Liedler


- Vorstand -














16.08.2017 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: PRECISIS Aktiengesellschaft

Haupzstr. 73

69117 Heidelberg

Deutschland
E-Mail: hermann.sommer@strive.de
Internet: http://www.precisis.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




601901  16.08.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=601901&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
A közzétételek rovatban a társaságok, pénztárak, hatóságok és egyéb piaci szereplők jogszabályban rögzített tájékoztatási kötelzettségből eredő közzétételei jelennek meg. A jognyilatkozatok tartalmáért a kibocsátó felel.

Közzétételek - archívum