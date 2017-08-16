

PRECISIS AG

Heidelberg

AG Mannheim, HRB 338089







Einladung zur Hauptversammlung

Sehr geehrte Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre,

wir laden Sie ein zur



ordentlichen Hauptversammlung unserer Gesellschaft





am 18.09.2017 um 12:00 Uhr. Die Versammlung findet nach Festlegung durch den Vorstand statt in den Amtsräumen des Notars Dr.

Bernhard Schaub, Marienplatz 4, 80331 München.







Tagesordnung





1.





Beschlussfassung über die Vergrößerung des Aufsichtsrats auf 5 Mitglieder und die damit verbundene Satzungsänderung





Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, dass die Hauptversammlung den Beschluss fasst, die Anzahl der Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrates

auf fünf Mitglieder zu erhöhen.



Die Satzung der Gesellschaft wird in Teil D. Aufsichtsrat Ziffer I. Zusammensetzung, Amtsdauer, Amtsniederlegung Ziff. 1)

geändert bzw. neu gefasst wie folgt:







I.



Zusammensetzung, Amtsdauer, Amtsniederlegung

1) Der Aufsichtsrat besteht aus fünf Mitgliedern.







2.





Beschlussfassung über die Wahl von zwei neuen Mitgliedern des Aufsichtsrats





Der Aufsichtsrat schlägt vor, zu weiteren Mitgliedern des Aufsichtsrats zu bestellen:





1.



Herr Johannes Stegmaier, geb. 10.10.1959, wohnhaft Banneggstr. 82, 88214 Ravensburg



2.



Herr Dominik Holzer, geb. 09.03.1982, wohnhaft Pfarrer-Lauer-Str. 37, 66386 St. Ingbert







3.





Jahresabschluss 2016





Vorlage des festgestellten Jahresabschlusses der Precisis AG zum 31.12.2016 und des Berichts des Aufsichtsrats über das Geschäftsjahr

2016.





4.





Beschlussfassung über die Verwendung des Bilanzgewinns/-verlusts 2016





Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, den Bilanzverlust in Höhe von 633.212,65 EUR auf neue Rechnung vorzutragen.



5.





Entlastung des Mitglieds des Vorstands





Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, dem Mitglied des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr 2016 Entlastung zu erteilen.



6.





Beschlussfassung über die Entlastung der Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats





Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, den Mitgliedern des Aufsichtsrats für das Geschäftsjahr 2016 Entlastung zu erteilen.



7.





Beschlussfassung über die Festsetzung der Vergütung der Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats





Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, die Vergütung der Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats auf je 5.000,00 EUR pro Jahr zzgl. anfallender

Reisekosten und Spesen festzusetzen. Die neue Vergütung soll rückwirkend ab dem 01.01.2017 gültig sein. Die Vergütung für

unterjährig bestellte Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats wird zeitanteilig berechnet.







Vollmachten, Teilnahmebedingungen





Alle Aktionäre haben die Möglichkeit, die Ausübung des Stimmrechts einem Bevollmächtigten zu übertragen.

Wenn Sie Fragen, Anträge oder Wahlvorschläge zur Hauptversammlung haben, bitten wir Sie, diese an die PRECISIS AG, Hauptstr.

73, 69117 Heidelberg oder per E-Mail an a.liedler@precisis.de zu richten.



Zugänglich zu machende Anträge und Wahlvorschläge von Aktionären, die bis zum 10.09.2017 unter dieser Adresse eingegangen

sind, werden wir unverzüglich im Internet unter



www.precisis.de

veröffentlichen. Anderweitig adressierte Anträge können wir nicht berücksichtigen.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen





PRECISIS AG

Dr. med. Angela Liedler

- Vorstand -



































