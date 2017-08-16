DGAP-DD: MagForce AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


16.08.2017 / 15:22



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Ben J.
Last name(s): Lipps

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MagForce AG


b) LEI

391200IXVKR1W9JGEZ27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
6.6795 EUR 10019.25 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
6.6795 EUR 10019.2500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-14; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: MagForce AG

Max-Planck-Straße 3

12489 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.magforce.com





 
37255  16.08.2017 


