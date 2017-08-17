DGAP-Adhoc: GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA: Acquisition of major stake in Aifotec AG, Jena
2017. augusztus 16., szerda, 18:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment
Ad Hoc News
Issuer: GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA
Acquisition of a majority stake in Aifotec AG, Meiningen / Jena, Germany
Obersulm, August 16th, 2017
The GUB Venture Capital Fund, Obersulm has signed a share purchase contract with several principal shareholders in order to acquire a majority stake in Aifotec AG today. Aifotec is a developer of technical solutions for the transmission of data via optical fibers, so-called Silicon Photonics.
The purchase price for a total of 61% shares in Aifotec amounts to around
(End of the compulsory)
Further applications for the products of Aifotec are in medical technology and in the registration of surroundings to enable autonomous driving. Aifotec has protected its developments under patent law. Further patents are in applying procedure.
"The market for innovations in optical light transmission has been growing significantly since 2017. Our research shows that the use of Silicon Photonics in the high-end electronics of currently 45 million euros will already progressively increase by 800% over the next three years" said Gerald Glasauer, Managing Director of GUB Venture Capital. "If you consider using autonomous driving or cloud computing in the future, there is no way without using innovations and products from Aifotec AG."
The Chef Officer of mic AG, Christian Damjakob comments the sale of the shares as follows: "mic AG is a technology investor, who has been supporting Aifotec AG as an equity partner in recent years. Thereby the company made the development performance of today"s Silicon Photonics products possible. It is very important for our business model in addition to the support of high-growth technology companies to find a suitable partner for our exit. We are pleased to have a successful collaboration with Mr. Glasauer and GUB as a reliable buyer for our portfolio company. We wish Aifotec, with its new majority shareholder GUB and all other public shareholders to continue our successful business development."
GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA,
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Danziger Straße 28
|74182 Obersulm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7130 57 890-20
|Fax:
|+49 7130 57 890-29
|E-mail:
|post@gub.de
|Internet:
|www.gub.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0AYXP8
|WKN:
|A0AYXP
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
601897 16-Aug-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]