Acquisition of a majority stake in Aifotec AG, Meiningen / Jena, Germany

Obersulm, August 16th, 2017

The GUB Venture Capital Fund, Obersulm has signed a share purchase contract with several principal shareholders in order to acquire a majority stake in Aifotec AG today. Aifotec is a developer of technical solutions for the transmission of data via optical fibers, so-called Silicon Photonics.

The purchase price for a total of 61% shares in Aifotec amounts to around



1,2 million Euro. The major seller is mic AG, Munich, Ticker-Symbol: M3B

Technology



The technical progress in the computing power of microprocessors reached for a long while physical limitations in the transmission of data using classical conductive materials. Although the transmission rate per glass fiber is higher by a factor of 1,000; however, the data jam is only transferred to the large data centers. The products of Aifotec AG provide the solution in these cases - on behalf of the major network equipment suppliers with the accuracy of a thousandth of a millimeter of optical components like laser diodes, photodiodes or lenses. Already today is Aifotec a development partner for Silicon Photonics applications from global suppliers of the microelectronics industry.

Further applications for the products of Aifotec are in medical technology and in the registration of surroundings to enable autonomous driving. Aifotec has protected its developments under patent law. Further patents are in applying procedure.

"The market for innovations in optical light transmission has been growing significantly since 2017. Our research shows that the use of Silicon Photonics in the high-end electronics of currently 45 million euros will already progressively increase by 800% over the next three years" said Gerald Glasauer, Managing Director of GUB Venture Capital. "If you consider using autonomous driving or cloud computing in the future, there is no way without using innovations and products from Aifotec AG."





"Dr. Gunther Vollrath, CEO of Aifotec AG, added: "The business relationship with the team around Gerald Glasauer has already proven to be very partnership-oriented. We are glad to have an experienced and clear-sighted shareholder on our side, who will help us with the development of our Photonic technology with strategic questions and the capital market as well.

The Chef Officer of mic AG, Christian Damjakob comments the sale of the shares as follows: "mic AG is a technology investor, who has been supporting Aifotec AG as an equity partner in recent years. Thereby the company made the development performance of today"s Silicon Photonics products possible. It is very important for our business model in addition to the support of high-growth technology companies to find a suitable partner for our exit. We are pleased to have a successful collaboration with Mr. Glasauer and GUB as a reliable buyer for our portfolio company. We wish Aifotec, with its new majority shareholder GUB and all other public shareholders to continue our successful business development."



mic AG



As an active investor, mic AG is setting up majority positions in medium-sized technology companies. All companies operate in the field of digitization in the B2B segment. By means of concentration of business units helps mic AG its portfolio companies to develop them successfully and supports them to find investors for growth financing. mic AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006 and has been included in the scale segment since March 2017.



Aifotec AG



Aifotec AG is a globally operating contract developer and manufacturer of "optical Engines". Such microelectronic components are being developed for optical data transmission in large data centers ("Cloud Computing") and for new applications in medical technology and autonomous driving.



GUB



The GUB Venture Capital Funds are early-stage investors. Since 1994 GUB invests in high-tech companies, mainly in start-up"s. The aim is to support such companies successfully and to bring them to the stock markets or to achieve an industrial exit. Companies, which GUB provided with Venture Capital in the start-up phase are now worth over 5 billion Euro on the stock markets. GUB Venture Capital is also listed on the stock market as a public company.

