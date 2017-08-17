DGAP-News: Wirecard AG: Positive result after the first half of 2017
DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results
Aschheim (Munich). Wirecard AG was able to record a positive result after the first half of 2017.
Revenues increased in the second quarter of 2017 by 41.1 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year and stood at EUR 340.6 million (Q2/2016: EUR 241.3 million). In the first half of 2017, revenues increased by 36.2 percent to EUR 615.5 million (H1/2016: EUR 451.8 million).
The preliminary operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 35.3 percent to EUR 95.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 (Q2/2016: EUR 70.4 million). In the first half of 2017, EBITDA increased in comparison to the same period of the previous year by 33.3 percent from EUR 132.4 million to EUR 176.5 million.
Earnings after tax stood at EUR 104.5 million in the first half of 2017 (+35.8% compared to the adjusted H1/2016 figure of EUR 77.0 million).
The cash flow from operating activities (adjusted) amounted to EUR 149.8 million.
Transaction volumes processed through the Wirecard platform grew in the first six months by 38.2 percent to EUR 37.9 billion. This positive development is primarily due to the accelerating global trend for the digitalisation of payment processes and the significant new customer acquisitions associated with it. Our acquisition in the USA has also already contributed to our success since the company was consolidated at the beginning of March.
Wirecard CEO Markus Braun explained: "We differentiate ourselves from the competition through future-oriented Internet-based technology, which we combine with banking services in the area of payment processing. Wirecard can rely on a globally seamless range of acquiring and issuing services to meet the demands of the accelerating digitalisation of payment services."
The Management Board expects a strong business performance in the second half of the year and confirms its forecast for the 2017 fiscal year of operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between EUR 392 million and EUR 406 million.
The Q2/Six-Monthly Report 2017 is available for download on the company"s website with immediate effect: ir.wirecard.com/financialreports
Contact:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY
About Wirecard:
Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. International payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions can be provided via a global platform. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). Further information is available on the Internet at www.wirecard.de or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.
