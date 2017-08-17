DGAP-Adhoc: OHB SE: ad hoc announcement

2017. augusztus 17., csütörtök, 10:56





DGAP-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


OHB SE: ad hoc announcement


17-Aug-2017 / 10:56 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) received a letter from Wyser-Pratte Management Company (WPMC) in the evening of August 16, 2017. This letter has been made public via press release by WPMC in the morning of August 17, 2017. The questions raised in this letter will be thoroughly reviewed and answered by OHB SE. This answer also will be made public.



Corporate Communications

Günther Hörbst

Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438

Fax: +49 421 - 2020-9898

E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de







17-Aug-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: OHB SE

Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8

28359 Bremen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)421 2020 8
Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613
E-mail: ir@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



602137  17-Aug-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=602137&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum