DGAP-Adhoc: OHB SE: ad hoc announcement
2017. augusztus 17., csütörtök, 10:56
DGAP-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) received a letter from Wyser-Pratte Management Company (WPMC) in the evening of August 16, 2017. This letter has been made public via press release by WPMC in the morning of August 17, 2017. The questions raised in this letter will be thoroughly reviewed and answered by OHB SE. This answer also will be made public.
Corporate Communications
Günther Hörbst
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438
Fax: +49 421 - 2020-9898
E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)421 2020 8
|Fax:
|+49 (0)421 2020 613
|E-mail:
|ir@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
602137 17-Aug-2017 CET/CEST
