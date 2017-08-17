DGAP-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





OHB SE: ad hoc announcement





17-Aug-2017 / 10:56 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) received a letter from Wyser-Pratte Management Company (WPMC) in the evening of August 16, 2017. This letter has been made public via press release by WPMC in the morning of August 17, 2017. The questions raised in this letter will be thoroughly reviewed and answered by OHB SE. This answer also will be made public.







Corporate Communications



Günther Hörbst



Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438



Fax: +49 421 - 2020-9898



E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de



17-Aug-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

