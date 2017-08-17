

Die OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) hat am Abend des 16. August 2017 einen Brief der Wyser-Pratte Management-Company (WPMC) erhalten. Dieser Brief wurde am Morgen des 17. August 2017 per Pressemitteilung von WPMC öffentlich gemacht. Die darin formulierten Fragen wird die OHB SE genau prüfen und beantworten. Diese Antwort wird ebenfalls öffentlich gemacht.







Corporate Communications



Günther Hörbst



Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438



Fax: +49 421 - 2020-9898



E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de













