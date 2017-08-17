DGAP-Adhoc: OHB SE: Ad hoc Mitteilung
2017. augusztus 17., csütörtök, 10:56
DGAP-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Die OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) hat am Abend des 16. August 2017 einen Brief der Wyser-Pratte Management-Company (WPMC) erhalten. Dieser Brief wurde am Morgen des 17. August 2017 per Pressemitteilung von WPMC öffentlich gemacht. Die darin formulierten Fragen wird die OHB SE genau prüfen und beantworten. Diese Antwort wird ebenfalls öffentlich gemacht.
Corporate Communications
Günther Hörbst
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438
Fax: +49 421 - 2020-9898
E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|OHB SE
|Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8
|28359 Bremen
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)421 2020 8
|Fax:
|+49 (0)421 2020 613
|E-Mail:
|ir@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
602137 17.08.2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]