DGAP-Adhoc: OHB SE: Ad hoc Mitteilung

2017. augusztus 17., csütörtök, 10:56





DGAP-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


OHB SE: Ad hoc Mitteilung


17.08.2017 / 10:56 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


Die OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) hat am Abend des 16. August 2017 einen Brief der Wyser-Pratte Management-Company (WPMC) erhalten. Dieser Brief wurde am Morgen des 17. August 2017 per Pressemitteilung von WPMC öffentlich gemacht. Die darin formulierten Fragen wird die OHB SE genau prüfen und beantworten. Diese Antwort wird ebenfalls öffentlich gemacht.



Corporate Communications

Günther Hörbst

Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438

Fax: +49 421 - 2020-9898

E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de







17.08.2017 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: OHB SE

Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8

28359 Bremen

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)421 2020 8
Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613
E-Mail: ir@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



602137  17.08.2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=602137&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum