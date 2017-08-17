







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





17.08.2017 / 14:10







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Eifelstrom GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.-Ing. E.h.

First name:

Frank

Last name(s):

Asbeck

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SolarWorld AG





b) LEI

529900ELR8E3G0FIIG96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1YCMM2





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.184 EUR





1774.82 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.1840 EUR





1774.8200 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-14; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt Börse

MIC:

XFRA



