







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





17.08.2017 / 14:05







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.-Ing. E.h.

First name:

Frank

Last name(s):

Asbeck



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SolarWorld AG





b) LEI

529900ELR8E3G0FIIG96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1YCMM2





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.1300 EUR





2260.000 EUR



1.1270 EUR





2254.000 EUR



1.1350 EUR





2270.000 EUR



1.1700 EUR





2340.000 EUR



1.1260 EUR





2252.000 EUR



1.1290 EUR





1511.731 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.1366 EUR





12887.7310 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-14; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt Börse

MIC:

XFRA



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction























17.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



