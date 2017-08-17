DGAP-DD: SolarWorld AG english

2017. augusztus 17., csütörtök, 14:20








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


17.08.2017 / 14:19



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: SolarHolding Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.-Ing. E.h.
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Asbeck
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SolarWorld AG


b) LEI

529900ELR8E3G0FIIG96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YCMM2


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

































































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
1.1220 EUR 2244.000 EUR
1.1260 EUR 2252.000 EUR
1.1290 EUR 3387.000 EUR
1.1290 EUR 3387.000 EUR
1.1420 EUR 3426.000 EUR
1.1200 EUR 3617.600 EUR
1.1350 EUR 2008.950 EUR
1.1360 EUR 5680.000 EUR
1.1420 EUR 3426.000 EUR
1.1430 EUR 3429.000 EUR
1.1430 EUR 3429.000 EUR
1.1350 EUR 3405.000 EUR
1.1370 EUR 5685.000 EUR
1.1430 EUR 3429.000 EUR
1.1250 EUR 3375.000 EUR
1.1430 EUR 3429.000 EUR
1.1430 EUR 3429.000 EUR
1.1280 EUR 3384.000 EUR
1.1230 EUR 3369.000 EUR
1.1260 EUR 2411.892 EUR
1.1700 EUR 1753.830 EUR
1.1259 EUR 100877.262 EUR
1.1230 EUR 5615.000 EUR
1.1010 EUR 5505.000 EUR
1.1580 EUR 2003.340 EUR
1.1220 EUR 5610.000 EUR
1.1590 EUR 5795.000 EUR
1.1340 EUR 2007.180 EUR
1.1450 EUR 3744.150 EUR
1.1560 EUR 5780.000 EUR
1.1220 EUR 3624.060 EUR
1.1220 EUR 5610.000 EUR
1.1550 EUR 5775.000 EUR
1.1600 EUR 2006.800 EUR
1.1010 EUR 5505.000 EUR
1.1530 EUR 6991.792 EUR
1.1220 EUR 5610.000 EUR
1.1400 EUR 5700.000 EUR
1.1350 EUR 5675.000 EUR
1.1010 EUR 5505.000 EUR
1.1230 EUR 5615.000 EUR
1.1220 EUR 5610.000 EUR
1.1400 EUR 3727.800 EUR
1.1530 EUR 5765.000 EUR
1.1590 EUR 3789.930 EUR
1.1580 EUR 5790.000 EUR
1.1300 EUR 5650.000 EUR
1.1570 EUR 2001.610 EUR
1.1230 EUR 5615.000 EUR
1.1200 EUR 5600.000 EUR
1.1350 EUR 5675.000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.131 EUR 313736.196 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-14; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Börse
MIC: XFRA













17.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: SolarWorld AG

Martin-Luther-King-Straße 24

53175 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.solarworld.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



37273  17.08.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum