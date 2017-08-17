







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





17.08.2017 / 14:19







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

SolarHolding Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.-Ing. E.h.

First name:

Frank

Last name(s):

Asbeck

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SolarWorld AG





b) LEI

529900ELR8E3G0FIIG96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1YCMM2





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.1220 EUR





2244.000 EUR



1.1260 EUR





2252.000 EUR



1.1290 EUR





3387.000 EUR



1.1290 EUR





3387.000 EUR



1.1420 EUR





3426.000 EUR



1.1200 EUR





3617.600 EUR



1.1350 EUR





2008.950 EUR



1.1360 EUR





5680.000 EUR



1.1420 EUR





3426.000 EUR



1.1430 EUR





3429.000 EUR



1.1430 EUR





3429.000 EUR



1.1350 EUR





3405.000 EUR



1.1370 EUR





5685.000 EUR



1.1430 EUR





3429.000 EUR



1.1250 EUR





3375.000 EUR



1.1430 EUR





3429.000 EUR



1.1430 EUR





3429.000 EUR



1.1280 EUR





3384.000 EUR



1.1230 EUR





3369.000 EUR



1.1260 EUR





2411.892 EUR



1.1700 EUR





1753.830 EUR



1.1259 EUR





100877.262 EUR



1.1230 EUR





5615.000 EUR



1.1010 EUR





5505.000 EUR



1.1580 EUR





2003.340 EUR



1.1220 EUR





5610.000 EUR



1.1590 EUR





5795.000 EUR



1.1340 EUR





2007.180 EUR



1.1450 EUR





3744.150 EUR



1.1560 EUR





5780.000 EUR



1.1220 EUR





3624.060 EUR



1.1220 EUR





5610.000 EUR



1.1550 EUR





5775.000 EUR



1.1600 EUR





2006.800 EUR



1.1010 EUR





5505.000 EUR



1.1530 EUR





6991.792 EUR



1.1220 EUR





5610.000 EUR



1.1400 EUR





5700.000 EUR



1.1350 EUR





5675.000 EUR



1.1010 EUR





5505.000 EUR



1.1230 EUR





5615.000 EUR



1.1220 EUR





5610.000 EUR



1.1400 EUR





3727.800 EUR



1.1530 EUR





5765.000 EUR



1.1590 EUR





3789.930 EUR



1.1580 EUR





5790.000 EUR



1.1300 EUR





5650.000 EUR



1.1570 EUR





2001.610 EUR



1.1230 EUR





5615.000 EUR



1.1200 EUR





5600.000 EUR



1.1350 EUR





5675.000 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.131 EUR





313736.196 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-14; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt Börse

MIC:

XFRA



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction























17.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



