DGAP-Adhoc: Kontron AG reports entry of merger in the registry of companies in Augsburg
2017. augusztus 17., csütörtök, 14:19
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Merger
Augsburg, August 17, 2017 - Kontron:The Court of Registry of Augsburg entered today in the city"s registry of companies" listing of Kontron the merger of Kontron AG into S&T Deutschland Holding AG, Ismaning. The entry bears the number HRB 28913. The merger had been resolved by the Annual General Meetings of Kontron AG (held on 19.06.2017) and of S&T Deutschland Holding AG (held on 20.06.2017). Expected to follow during the next few days is the entry of the merger, whose number is to be HRB 227648, in the registry of companies in Munich"s listing of S&T Deutschland Holding AG.
The conclusion of the outstandig entry will cause the merger to take effect. It will also lead to the delisting from the stock exchange of Kontron AG, which is the company being merged. Its shareholders will immediately become those of S&T Deutschland Holding AG, which is not publicly listed, and which is to be renamed Kontron S&T AG. Its headquarters are to be in Augsburg.
About Kontron - An S&T Company
For additional information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Lise-Meitner-Straße 3-5
|86156 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|00498214086114
|Fax:
|00498214086122
|E-mail:
|Alexandra.Habekost@kontron.com
|Internet:
|www.kontron.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006053952
|WKN:
|605395
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
602239 17-Aug-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]