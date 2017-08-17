DGAP-DD: SolarWorld AG english

2017. augusztus 17., csütörtök, 14:17








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


17.08.2017 / 14:16



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: SolarHolding Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.-Ing. E.h.
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Asbeck
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SolarWorld AG


b) LEI

529900ELR8E3G0FIIG96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YCMM2


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.6322 EUR 641658.976 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.6322 EUR 641658.9760 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-16; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR













17.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: SolarWorld AG

Martin-Luther-King-Straße 24

53175 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.solarworld.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



37275  17.08.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum