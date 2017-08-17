DGAP-AFR: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. augusztus 17., csütörtök, 15:19





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


17.08.2017 / 15:19


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 24, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 24, 2017
German: http://www.eventim.de/obj/media/DE-eventim/relations/financialReportDownload/2017/6_Monatsbericht_2017.pdf
English: http://www.eventim.de/obj/media/en/relations/financialReportDownload/2017/6_Month_Report_2017.pdf













17.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

Rablstr. 26

81669 München

Germany
Internet: www.eventim.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




602333  17.08.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=602333&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum