1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Rothweiler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

First Sensor AG


b) LEI

52990036Z3X91Z60TZ27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007201907


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















































Price(s) Volume(s)
13.4900 EUR 16241.960 EUR
13.4850 EUR 525.915 EUR
13.4800 EUR 606.600 EUR
13.4700 EUR 1939.680 EUR
13.4650 EUR 4578.100 EUR
13.5000 EUR 1944.000 EUR
13.6000 EUR 1400.800 EUR
13.6200 EUR 16344.000 EUR
13.6150 EUR 7583.555 EUR
13.6300 EUR 136.300 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.5502 EUR 51300.9100 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-15; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG

Peter-Behrens-Straße 15

12459 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com





 
