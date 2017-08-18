







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Dirk

Last name(s):

Rothweiler



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

First Sensor AG





b) LEI

52990036Z3X91Z60TZ27



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007201907





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

13.4900 EUR





16241.960 EUR



13.4850 EUR





525.915 EUR



13.4800 EUR





606.600 EUR



13.4700 EUR





1939.680 EUR



13.4650 EUR





4578.100 EUR



13.5000 EUR





1944.000 EUR



13.6000 EUR





1400.800 EUR



13.6200 EUR





16344.000 EUR



13.6150 EUR





7583.555 EUR



13.6300 EUR





136.300 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

13.5502 EUR





51300.9100 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-15; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



