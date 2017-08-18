DGAP-News: MAX Automation AG successfully completes cash capital increase

MAX Automation AG successfully completes cash capital increase


PRESS RELEASE



- Net cash inflow of EUR 18.7 million for continuing Group growth



- Very strong demand from institutional investors



Düsseldorf, August 18, 2017 - MAX Automation AG has successfully completed the capital increase it announced on August 15, with the exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to Section 186 (3.4) of the German Stock Corporation Act. The very high demand from institutional investors exceeded the number of available shares by a number of times. Around 70% of the 2,665,000 newly issued registered shares were placed with a holding company of the long-standing anchor shareholder Günther SE, Hamburg, and around 30% with other institutional investors. A corresponding investor agreement with Günther SE had been agreed in the run-up to the cash capital increase. The issue price for each new registered share was EUR 7.00.



As a result of the successful completion of the cash capital increase, registered capital for the high-tech mechanical engineering company rose by EUR 2,665,000 or 10% to EUR 29,459,415.



In total, the company accrued net income of EUR 18.7 million before deduction of transaction-related expenses. The cash inflow is a further building block in the financing of MAX Automation"s medium-term Strategy 2021. This provides for both organic growth and growth through acquisitions.



The transaction was conducted by Lang & Schwarz Broker GmbH, a subsidiary of the listed company Lang & Schwarz AG, acting as Sole Lead Manager.



Fabian Spilker, CFO of MAX Automation AG: "The high demand from investors demonstrates the very good standing that MAX Automation AG has developed on the capital market. As a result of the inflow of funds from the transaction and the recent increase and extension of the syndicated loan, we have sufficient financial leeway to further advance our growth plans."



Contact:

Frank Elsner / Frank Paschen

Frank Elsner Kommunikation für Unternehmen GmbH

Phone: +49 - 5404 - 91 92 0

Fax: +49 - 5404 - 91 92 29

About MAX Automation AG

MAX Automation AG (Securities Identification Number: A2DA58) with its headquarters in Düsseldorf is an internationally active high-tech mechanical engineering Group and a leading full-service supplier of integrated and sophisticated system and component solutions. Its operational business is divided into two segments. In the Industrial Automation segment, the Group is considered to be a trendsetter in the development and manufacturing of integrated and proprietary solutions for use in manufacturing and assembly in the automotive industry, medical technology, packaging machines and the electronics industry due to its comprehensive technological know-how. In the Environmental Technology segment, MAX Automation develops and installs innovative systems for use by the recycling, energy and raw materials industries.
www.maxautomation.de














