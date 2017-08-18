DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 37v, 37w, 37y WpHG

2017. augusztus 18., péntek, 09:07





DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH / Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten


Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 37v, 37w, 37y WpHG


18.08.2017 / 09:07


Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 37v, 37w, 37y WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH bekannt, dass folgende
Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 25.08.2017
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 25.08.2017
Deutsch: https://www.xetra-gold.com/downloads/
Englisch: https://www.xetra-gold.com/en/downloads/













18.08.2017 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH

Postfach

60485 Frankfurt

Deutschland
Internet: www.xetra-gold.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




602469  18.08.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=602469&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum