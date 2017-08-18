DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.08.2017 / 09:07


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 25, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 25, 2017
German: https://www.xetra-gold.com/downloads/
English: https://www.xetra-gold.com/en/downloads/













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH

Postfach

60485 Frankfurt

Germany
Internet: www.xetra-gold.com





 
