EWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


EWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2017
German: https://www.ewe.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/halbjahresberichte
English: https://www.ewe.com/en/investor-relations/publications/interim-reports













Language: English
Company: EWE Aktiengesellschaft

Tirpitzstraße 39

26122 Oldenburg

Germany
Internet: www.ewe.de





 
