18.08.2017 / 10:27





EWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports



shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2017

German: https://www.ewe.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/halbjahresberichte

English: https://www.ewe.com/en/investor-relations/publications/interim-reports





