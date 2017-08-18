DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: _wige MEDIA AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





_wige MEDIA AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





18.08.2017 / 11:13





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





_wige MEDIA AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: September 05, 2017

German: http://investor.wige.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html





