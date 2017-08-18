DGAP-AFR: _wige MEDIA AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

_wige MEDIA AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


18.08.2017 / 11:13


_wige MEDIA AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 05, 2017
German: http://investor.wige.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html













Language: English
Company: _wige MEDIA AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.wige.de





 
