Minimum acceptance threshold of 63 percent reached- All anti-trust approvals have been granted- Transfer of shares tendered during the acceptance period will be conducted prior to the Annual General Meeting on August 30, 2017

Bad Vilbel, August 18, 2017 - Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital und Cinven, announced today that the minimum acceptance threshold set by the bidder at 63 percent in the offer document published on July 19, 2017 was reached. The acceptance period ended on August 16, 2017 at midnight (24:00 CEST).

"We are pleased that the question of the future ownership structure has now been settled", said Engelbert Coster Tjeenk Willink, Chairman of the Executive Board at STADA. "STADA will now once again be able to fully concentrate on the operating business and to move forward with the successful growth strategy even more resolutely with the support of two strong partners. With the extensive industry expertise of the new owners and their access to a worldwide network in the health care sector, STADA"s position as a globally active pharmaceutical company will be sustainably strengthened."

"We are happy that our shareholders chose to follow the recommendation of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board and have accepted the improved offer from Bain Capital and Cinven - for what we consider an attractive price", said Ferdinand Oetker, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at STADA. "We are convinced that, thanks to this decision, STADA will be successful in the long term. Both our company and its employees will benefit from this."

All anti-trust approvals have been granted. Transfer of shares tendered during the acceptance period will be conducted prior to the Annual General Meeting on August 30, 2017.

