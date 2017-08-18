DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Minimum acceptance threshold for STADA takeover by Bain Capital and Cinven reached
2017. augusztus 18., péntek, 12:12
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Offer
- Minimum acceptance threshold of 63 percent reached
- All anti-trust approvals have been granted
- Transfer of shares tendered during the acceptance period will be conducted prior to the Annual General Meeting on August 30, 2017
Bad Vilbel, August 18, 2017 - Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital und Cinven, announced today that the minimum acceptance threshold set by the bidder at 63 percent in the offer document published on July 19, 2017 was reached. The acceptance period ended on August 16, 2017 at midnight (24:00 CEST).
"We are pleased that the question of the future ownership structure has now been settled", said Engelbert Coster Tjeenk Willink, Chairman of the Executive Board at STADA. "STADA will now once again be able to fully concentrate on the operating business and to move forward with the successful growth strategy even more resolutely with the support of two strong partners. With the extensive industry expertise of the new owners and their access to a worldwide network in the health care sector, STADA"s position as a globally active pharmaceutical company will be sustainably strengthened."
"We are happy that our shareholders chose to follow the recommendation of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board and have accepted the improved offer from Bain Capital and Cinven - for what we consider an attractive price", said Ferdinand Oetker, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at STADA. "We are convinced that, thanks to this decision, STADA will be successful in the long term. Both our company and its employees will benefit from this."
All anti-trust approvals have been granted. Transfer of shares tendered during the acceptance period will be conducted prior to the Annual General Meeting on August 30, 2017.
Contact:
Or visit us in the Internet at www.stada.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STADA Arzneimittel AG
|Stadastraße 2-18
|61118 Bad Vilbel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6101 603- 113
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6101 603- 506
|E-mail:
|communications@stada.de
|Internet:
|www.stada.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007251803, DE0007251845,
|WKN:
|725180, 725184,
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
602553 18.08.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]