- 63.85 percent of the STADA shares outstanding were tendered within the scope of the renewed voluntary public takeover offer from Bain Capital and Cinven; minimum acceptance threshold of 63 percent thus exceeded

- Further acceptance period until September 1, 2017 for shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer

Bad Vilbel, August 18, 2017 - Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital und Cinven, announced today that 63.85 percent of the outstanding STADA shares were tendered within the scope of the renewed voluntary public takeover offer. The minimum acceptance threshold of 63 percent was thus exceeded. The acceptance period ended on August 16, 2017 at midnight (24:00 CEST).



As stipulated in the German Securities Acquisition and Transfer Act (WpÜG), after the achievement of the minimum acceptance rate, a further acceptance period of two weeks follows. This commences on August 19, 2017 and expires on September 1, 2017. During this period, STADA shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer have the opportunity to tender their shares.



