DGAP-News: Bain Capital and Cinven announce final result of their successful voluntary public Takeover Offer for STADA
2017. augusztus 18., péntek, 18:11
DGAP-News: Nidda Healthcare Holding AG / Key word(s): Offer
Frankfurt / Munich, 18 August 2017 - Following the announcement of the success of its voluntary public Takeover Offer (the "Takeover Offer") for STADA Arzneimittel AG ("STADA" or the "Company") earlier today, Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, a holding company controlled by funds advised by Bain Capital Private Equity, LP ("Bain Capital") and by Cinven Partners LLP ("Cinven"), releases the final result of the offer. It has acquired 63.85 percent of all outstanding shares of STADA during the acceptance period which ended on 16 August 2017. The Takeover Offer represents an enterprise value of STADA of EUR 5.4 billion.
Pursuant to section 16 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz), shareholders who have not yet tendered their shares can accept the Offer during the mandatory additional acceptance period, which starts on 19 August and ends at midnight (CET) on 1 September 2017.
The offer document and all other information about the Takeover Offer are available on the following website:
www.niddahealthcare-angebot.de
Media contacts:
For Bain Capital
Hazel Stevenson
T +44 (0) 20 375 74 989
M +44 (0) 798 600 97 20
E hazel.stevenson@camarco.co.uk
Ed Gascoigne-Pees
T +44 (0) 20 375 74 984
M +44 (0) 788 400 19 49
E ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk
For Cinven
Vanessa Maydon
T +44 (0) 20 766 13325
M +44 (0) 7802 961 902
E vanessa.maydon@cinven.com
Lutz Golsch
T +49 69 92037 110
M +49 173 651 7710
E lutz.golsch@fticonsulting.com
About Bain Capital Private Equity:
Bain Capital Private Equity has partnered closely with management teams to provide the strategic resources that build great companies and help them thrive since its founding in 1984. Bain Capital"s global team of approximately 220 investment professionals creates value for its portfolio companies through its global platform and depth of expertise in key vertical industries including healthcare, consumer/retail, financial and business services, industrials, and technology, media and telecommunications. Bain Capital has offices in Boston, Chicago, New York, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Dublin, London, Luxembourg, Munich, Melbourne, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney and Tokyo and has made investments in more than 300 companies to date. In addition to private equity, Bain Capital invests across asset classes including credit, public equity and venture capital, managing approximately USD 75 billion in total and leveraging the firm"s shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus.
For more information, visit www.baincapitalprivateequity.com
About Cinven:
Cinven is a leading international private equity firm focused on building world-class European and global companies. Its funds invest in six key sectors: Healthcare, Business Services, Consumer, Financial Services, Industrials, and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT). Cinven has offices in key locations including: Frankfurt, London, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Hong Kong, and New York. Since 1988, Cinven funds have invested in 120 companies worth around EUR90 billion. Today Cinven has more than EUR15 billion in assets under management. Cinven takes a responsible strategic approach towards its portfolio companies, their employees, suppliers, local communities, the environment and society.
For more information, please visit www.cinven.com
Important Notice
This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of the Company. The definite terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as further provisions concerning the Takeover Offer, have been published in the offer document following approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. Investors and holders of shares in the Company are strongly advised to read the offer document and all other relevant documents regarding the Takeover Offer, since they contain important information.
The Takeover Offer has been issued exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and certain applicable provisions of U.S. securities law. Any contract that is concluded on the basis of the Takeover Offer is exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws.
602631 18.08.2017
