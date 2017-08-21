DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 8th Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





21.08.2017 / 12:23





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 8th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 10 August 2017 until and including 18 August 2017,

a number of 418,246 shares were bought back within the framework of the

share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

10.08.2017

100,000

178.2029

11.08.2017

100,138

176.1090

14.08.2017

54,936

177.5731

15.08.2017

2,000

177.4536

16.08.2017

35,000

177.9081

17.08.2017

100,708

176.2969

18.08.2017

25,464

177.2954



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 18 August 2017 amounts to 1,797,775 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 21 August 2017



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

