annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2016/2017


The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2016/2017 will take place in Dortmund on Friday, August 25th, 2017, 12:00 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website http://aktie.bvb.de.

 

Dortmund, August 21st, 2017

 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations












Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
