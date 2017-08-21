DGAP-News: annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2016/2017
2017. augusztus 21., hétfő, 13:10
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2016/2017 will take place in Dortmund on Friday, August 25th, 2017, 12:00 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website http://aktie.bvb.de.
Dortmund, August 21st, 2017
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
602809 21.08.2017
