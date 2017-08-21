

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2016/2017 will take place in Dortmund on Friday, August 25, 2017, 12:00 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website http://aktie.bvb.de Dortmund, August 21, 2017Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaABorussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbHContact:Dr. Robin StedenInhouse Counsel / Investor Relations























