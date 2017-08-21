

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.





Hiermit gibt die Vontobel Financial Products GmbH bekannt, dass folgende

Finanzberichte für das Geschäftsjahr 2017 veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)



Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 30.08.2017

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 30.08.2017

Deutsch: https://zertifikate.vontobel.com/DE/produkte/produkte_finden/Rechtliche_Dokumente

Englisch: https://certificates.vontobel.com/SE/EN/showpage.aspx?pageID=23

























