Vontobel Financial Products GmbH hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 30, 2017

German: https://zertifikate.vontobel.com/DE/produkte/produkte_finden/Rechtliche_Dokumente

English: https://certificates.vontobel.com/SE/EN/showpage.aspx?pageID=23





