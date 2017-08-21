DGAP-AFR: Vontobel Financial Products GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Vontobel Financial Products GmbH hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 30, 2017
German: https://zertifikate.vontobel.com/DE/produkte/produkte_finden/Rechtliche_Dokumente
English: https://certificates.vontobel.com/SE/EN/showpage.aspx?pageID=23













