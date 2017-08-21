DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg -Girozentrale- / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg -Girozentrale-: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





21.08.2017 / 15:00





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg -Girozentrale- hereby announces

that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2017

German: https://www.bremerlandesbank.de/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte/





