Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg -Girozentrale-: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


21.08.2017 / 15:00


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg -Girozentrale- hereby announces
that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2017
German: https://www.bremerlandesbank.de/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte/













Language: English
Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg -Girozentrale-

Domshof 26

28195 Bremen

Germany
Internet: www.bremerlandesbank.de


