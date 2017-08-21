DGAP-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions





Kontron AG reports completion of its merger into S&T Deutschland Holding AG

Augsburg, August 21, 2017 - Kontron: The entry today in the registry of companies in Munich of S&T Deutschland Holding AG (under the number "HRB 227648") completes the merger of Kontron AG into S&T Deutschland Holding AG. Today"s entry follows that of the one on August 17, 2017 in the registry of companies in Augsburg of Kontron AG (under the number "HRB 28913").

The successful completion of the merger causes the shareholders of Kontron AG to immediately become those of S&T Deutschland Holding AG, which is not publicly listed and which is to be renamed "Kontron S&T AG". Its headquarters are to be in Augsburg. This move causes today"s delisting of Kontron AG.

About Kontron - An S&T Company



Kontron is a global leader in embedded computing technology (ECT). As a part of technology group S&T, Kontron offers a combined portfolio of secure hardware, middleware and services for Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 applications. With its standard products and tailor-made solutions based on highly reliable state-of-the-art embedded technologies, Kontron provides secure and innovative applications for a variety of industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market, reduced total cost of ownership, product longevity and the best fully integrated applications overall. For more information, please visit: www.kontron.com





For additional information:



Alexandra Habekost



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Kontron



Tel: +49 (0) 821 4086-114

alexandra.habekost@kontron.com