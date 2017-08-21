DGAP-Adhoc: Kontron AG reports completion of its merger into S&T Deutschland Holding AG
2017. augusztus 21., hétfő, 15:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions
Kontron AG reports completion of its merger into S&T Deutschland Holding AG
Augsburg, August 21, 2017 - Kontron: The entry today in the registry of companies in Munich of S&T Deutschland Holding AG (under the number "HRB 227648") completes the merger of Kontron AG into S&T Deutschland Holding AG. Today"s entry follows that of the one on August 17, 2017 in the registry of companies in Augsburg of Kontron AG (under the number "HRB 28913").
The successful completion of the merger causes the shareholders of Kontron AG to immediately become those of S&T Deutschland Holding AG, which is not publicly listed and which is to be renamed "Kontron S&T AG". Its headquarters are to be in Augsburg. This move causes today"s delisting of Kontron AG.
About Kontron - An S&T Company
For additional information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Lise-Meitner-Straße 3-5
|86156 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|00498214086114
|Fax:
|00498214086122
|E-mail:
|Alexandra.Habekost@kontron.com
|Internet:
|www.kontron.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006053952
|WKN:
|605395
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
602855 21-Aug-2017 CET/CEST
