DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Closed US Bonds with the value of $30,185,000
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Bond
Pyrolyx AG - US Bonds valued at $30,185,000 successfully closed
Pyrolyx AG is pleased to announce today that its US subsidiary, Pyrolyx USA Indiana, LLC, closed $30,185,000 of Economic Development Solid Waste Facility Revenue Bonds.
The proceeds of the bonds will be used to construct Pyrolyx"s first US recovered Carbon Black (rCB) plant in Terre Haute, Indiana. Annually the factory will recycle over 4 million passenger tires in an environmentally sustainable way and produce rCB for tire, technical rubber and masterbatch manufacturers.
Niels Raeder, CEO of the Pyrolyx Group, noted: "We are excited to have successfully closed these bonds, which in addition to our recent IPO on the Australian Stock Exchange, allow us to expand manufacturing capacity in a way that will revolutionize the carbon black industry".
Thomas Redd, CEO Pyrolyx USA, explained that: "The support that Pyrolyx received from the local community in Indiana was remarkable. We are excited to begin construction on the facility and look forward to a successful roll-out of our world-class products in the USA".
Timothy Hoover, Managing Director at Piper Jaffray & Co said: "We were pleased to market and underwrite this bond financing and are proud to be associated with Pyrolyx. We look forward to the rapid development of Pyrolyx in the USA."
Pyrolyx AG
Shares in the company (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf as well as on m:access (Munich Stock Exchange) and the ASX (Australian Securities Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX:PLX) and also traded on the electronic trading system Xetra.
For more information, please go to www.pyrolyx.com / www.carbon-clean-tech.com.
