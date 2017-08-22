DGAP-AFR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.08.2017 / 17:02


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the
following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 31, 2017
German: http://www.demire.ag/investor-relations/berichte-und-ergebnisse/2017
English: http://www.demire.ag/en/investor-relations/reports-results/2017













Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"

63225 Langen (Hessen)

Germany
Internet: www.demire.ag





 
