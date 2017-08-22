DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Construction of production plant begins in the USA
Pyrolyx AG: Construction of production plant begins in the USA
Pyrolyx AG, the market leader in the extraction of carbon black from end-of-life tires, is today commencing as planned the construction of its state-of-the-art recovered carbon black (rCB) plant in Terre Haute, Indiana, USA.
Following its completion, the plant in Terre Haute will be the most advanced of its kind and will produce about 12,900 tons of rCB every year as well as pyrolysis oil and steel. The international Zeppelin Group has planned and will construct the plant and perform overall project management.
The site in Indiana was chosen because of favorable logistics as well as the support of the City of Terre Haute. Once fully operational, the facility will employ fifty-five full time staff. Following the plant"s completion, Pyrolyx will be the first producer of rCB in the world to have two international production sites. Every year, approximately 4 million used tires will be recycled and the factory will save more than 30,000 tons of CO2 compared to traditional carbon black manufacturing.
Niels Raeder, CEO of the Pyrolyx Group said: "By building its second plant in the USA, the Pyrolyx Group is emphasizing its global expansion plans. The increase in its production capacity will uniquely allow Pyrolyx to meet the growing demand for recovered carbon black. Even before construction begins, we have signed long-term purchase contracts for Pyrolyx rCB. As a result, we can look to the future with a great deal of optimism.
"We are delighted to be able to support Pyrolyx with our expertise as the market leader in plant engineering and construction for tire production and to plan and build the entire plant as the general contractor," declared Guido Veit, Business Unit Manager Plastics & Rubber Plants at the Zeppelin Group. "By doing so, the Zeppelin Group is making a major contribution to the responsible treatment of natural resources."
Pyrolyx AG
Pyrolyx AG is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tires. Conditioned rCB is used to manufacture new tires as well as in the plastic, technical rubber and in masterbatch industries. Pyrolyx AG operates an ultramodern rCB plant in Germany and starts building another production plant in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Shares in the company (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf as well as on m:access (Munich Stock Exchange) and the ASX (Australian Securities Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX:PLX) and also traded on the electronic trading system Xetra.
Contact:
Rolf-Hendrik Arens
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrolyx AG
|Nymphenburger Str. 70
|80335 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 856 335 50
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 856 335 55
|E-mail:
|info@pyrolyx.de
|Internet:
|www.pyrolyx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4L42
|WKN:
|A2E4L4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt
