1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Mr.

First name:

Henry D.G.

Last name(s):

Wallace



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated





b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

19.00 USD





3344.00 USD



19.05 USD





1905.00 USD



19.05 USD





3810.00 USD



19.10 USD





25460.30 USD



19.075 USD





1907.50 USD



19.05 USD





1905.00 USD



19.10 USD





5539.00 USD



19.075 USD





1907.50 USD



19.05 USD





1905.00 USD



19.10 USD





5730.00 USD



19.00 USD





1919.00 USD



19.10 USD





22920.00 USD



19.10 USD





6876.00 USD



19.10 USD





29337.60 USD



19.00 USD





5719.00 USD



19.00 USD





3800.00 USD



19.05 USD





2667.00 USD



19.00 USD





1216.00 USD



19.10 USD





1910.00 USD



19.10 USD





24371.60 USD



19.05 USD





5715.00 USD



19.05 USD





20955.00 USD



19.10 USD





9989.30 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-21; UTC-4





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

NYSE

MIC:

XNYS



