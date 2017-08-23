DGAP-News: mutares AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Investment





mutares releases NAV for the half year of 2017





23.08.2017 / 08:30







mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) has released a NAV of EUR 319.4m after the first half of 2017. The main driver was the "Automotive" segment.





Mutares will release the NAV of its portfolio on a quarterly basis in order to increase transparency. The strongest driver for the NAV has been the "Automotive" segment, which benefitted considerably from the acquisition of Plastic Omnium"s truck supply business along with strong organic growth. The slight setback in the "Engineering & Technology" segment was triggered by Geesinknorba, for which there has been no further value considered. As already stated following the sale of Grosbill, in the future mutares will concentrate on business models that are built on strong engineering and development competencies as well as on a differentiation through proprietary production systems.

Segment

NAV as of June 30, 2017



(in mEUR)

Automotive

144.0

Wood & Paper

40.0

Construction & Infrastructure

43.0

Engineering & Technology

60.5

Consumer Goods & Logistics

14.0

Cash at holding

17.9

Total

319.4



Due to the sustained attractive transaction pipeline, the Board expects more acquisitions in the coming months. The Board sees mutares well set for reaching its growth targets.

mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires companies, that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and that show a clear operational improvement potential. Getting engaged with its own teams, mutares actively supports its portfolio companies to achieve a clear value increase. The focus of the operational work is to ensure sustainable, long-term growth. The shares of mutares AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2).

