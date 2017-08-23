DGAP-News: mutares releases NAV for the half year of 2017

mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) has released a NAV of EUR 319.4m after the first half of 2017. The main driver was the "Automotive" segment.


Mutares will release the NAV of its portfolio on a quarterly basis in order to increase transparency. The strongest driver for the NAV has been the "Automotive" segment, which benefitted considerably from the acquisition of Plastic Omnium"s truck supply business along with strong organic growth. The slight setback in the "Engineering & Technology" segment was triggered by Geesinknorba, for which there has been no further value considered. As already stated following the sale of Grosbill, in the future mutares will concentrate on business models that are built on strong engineering and development competencies as well as on a differentiation through proprietary production systems.



















Segment NAV as of June 30, 2017

(in mEUR)
Automotive 144.0
Wood & Paper 40.0
Construction & Infrastructure 43.0
Engineering & Technology 60.5
Consumer Goods & Logistics 14.0
Cash at holding 17.9
Total 319.4

 

Due to the sustained attractive transaction pipeline, the Board expects more acquisitions in the coming months. The Board sees mutares well set for reaching its growth targets.



Company profile of mutares AG


mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires companies, that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and that show a clear operational improvement potential. Getting engaged with its own teams, mutares actively supports its portfolio companies to achieve a clear value increase. The focus of the operational work is to ensure sustainable, long-term growth. The shares of mutares AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2).



For further information please contact:



mutares AG

Soh-Pih Mariette Nikolai

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel. +49 89 9292776-0

Fax +49 89 9292776-22

ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de














