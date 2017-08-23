DGAP-News: mutares releases NAV for the half year of 2017
2017. augusztus 23., szerda, 08:30
DGAP-News: mutares AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Investment
mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) has released a NAV of EUR 319.4m after the first half of 2017. The main driver was the "Automotive" segment.
Due to the sustained attractive transaction pipeline, the Board expects more acquisitions in the coming months. The Board sees mutares well set for reaching its growth targets.
Company profile of mutares AG
For further information please contact:
mutares AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mutares AG
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMSH2
|WKN:
|A0SMSH
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
603249 23.08.2017
