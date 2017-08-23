

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Constantin Medien AG: Fred Kogel resigns from his position as CEO and Member of the Board and complete replacement of the Supervisory Board necessary.





23-Aug-2017 / 11:54 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ismaning, 23 August 2017 - Constantin Medien AG announces personnel-related changes to the Management Board. Today the Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) Fred Kogel (56) has resigned from his position as CEO and Member of the Management Board of Constantin Medien AG with effect as of 22 September 2017. Furthermore, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Dieter Hahn, has announced at today"s General Meeting that he will not be standing for a re-election. Therefore, his term of office will end with the conclusion of today"s General Meeting. Mr. Jean-Baptiste Felten has also announced that he will not be standing for a re-election and, therefore, his position will also end with the conclusion of today"s General Meeting. The other four members of the Supervisory Board have resigned from their office with effect as of the conclusion of today"s General Meeting. Therefore, all six Supervisory Board members have to be replaced at today"s General Meeting.







Contact:



Contact PR:



Constantin Medien AG, Sabine Lais, Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 461, Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 466, E-Mail: sabine.lais@constantin-medien.de





Frank Elsner Kommunikation für Unternehmen GmbH, Phone: +49 (0) 5404 - 91 92 0, Fax: +49 (0) 5404 - 91 92 29





Contact IR:



Constantin Medien AG, Dr. Peter Braunhofer, Phone: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 436, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 433, E-Mail: ir@constantin-medien.de





Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Germany, Phone: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 111















23-Aug-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



