DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG: Fred Kogel resigns from his position as CEO and Member of the Board and complete replacement of the Supervisory Board necessary.
2017. augusztus 23., szerda, 11:54
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Ismaning, 23 August 2017 - Constantin Medien AG announces personnel-related changes to the Management Board. Today the Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) Fred Kogel (56) has resigned from his position as CEO and Member of the Management Board of Constantin Medien AG with effect as of 22 September 2017. Furthermore, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Dieter Hahn, has announced at today"s General Meeting that he will not be standing for a re-election. Therefore, his term of office will end with the conclusion of today"s General Meeting. Mr. Jean-Baptiste Felten has also announced that he will not be standing for a re-election and, therefore, his position will also end with the conclusion of today"s General Meeting. The other four members of the Supervisory Board have resigned from their office with effect as of the conclusion of today"s General Meeting. Therefore, all six Supervisory Board members have to be replaced at today"s General Meeting.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Constantin Medien AG
|Münchener Straße 101 g
|85737 Ismaning
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 / 99500-436
|Fax:
|089 / 99500-433
|E-mail:
|ir@constantin-medien.de
|Internet:
|http://www.constantin-medien.de
|ISIN:
|DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
|WKN:
|914720, A1R07C
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
603419 23-Aug-2017 CET/CEST
