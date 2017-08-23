DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG: Fred Kogel resigns from his position as CEO and Member of the Board and complete replacement of the Supervisory Board necessary.

2017. augusztus 23., szerda, 11:54





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Constantin Medien AG: Fred Kogel resigns from his position as CEO and Member of the Board and complete replacement of the Supervisory Board necessary.


23-Aug-2017 / 11:54 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ismaning, 23 August 2017 - Constantin Medien AG announces personnel-related changes to the Management Board. Today the Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) Fred Kogel (56) has resigned from his position as CEO and Member of the Management Board of Constantin Medien AG with effect as of 22 September 2017. Furthermore, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Dieter Hahn, has announced at today"s General Meeting that he will not be standing for a re-election. Therefore, his term of office will end with the conclusion of today"s General Meeting. Mr. Jean-Baptiste Felten has also announced that he will not be standing for a re-election and, therefore, his position will also end with the conclusion of today"s General Meeting. The other four members of the Supervisory Board have resigned from their office with effect as of the conclusion of today"s General Meeting. Therefore, all six Supervisory Board members have to be replaced at today"s General Meeting.





Contact:

Contact PR:

Constantin Medien AG, Sabine Lais, Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 461, Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 466, E-Mail: sabine.lais@constantin-medien.de


Frank Elsner Kommunikation für Unternehmen GmbH, Phone: +49 (0) 5404 - 91 92 0, Fax: +49 (0) 5404 - 91 92 29


Contact IR:

Constantin Medien AG, Dr. Peter Braunhofer, Phone: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 436, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 433, E-Mail: ir@constantin-medien.de


Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Germany, Phone: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 111









23-Aug-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: Constantin Medien AG

Münchener Straße 101 g

85737 Ismaning

Germany
Phone: 089 / 99500-436
Fax: 089 / 99500-433
E-mail: ir@constantin-medien.de
Internet: http://www.constantin-medien.de
ISIN: DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
WKN: 914720, A1R07C
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



603419  23-Aug-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=603419&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum